SPD belies alleged escape of detainees

The Southern Police District (SPD) yesterday vehemently denied the viral audio recording and SMS circulating about three inmates facing charges for rape, homicide, and homicide and murder, who allegedly escaped from detention facility.

In a statement sent yesterday morning, the office of SPD director P/BGen. Mark D. Pespes stated that upon thorough investigation and validation of the information, they confirm that no credible evidence or official record is supporting the reported escape.

“SPD can confirm that there is no credible evidence or official record supporting the reported escape. The SMS message circulated, warning residents in the area of Guadalupe and EMBO, appears to be based on unverified information,” said the SPD statement.

It added the actions taken by SPD's intelligence operatives include checks with the SOCO Team Makati, Guadalupe Nuevo Sub Station, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Makati City, and La Paz Custodial Facility, and their reports indicate that there have been no incident of a prison break, and all detainees are accounted for.

“SPD urges the public to remain vigilant and rely on verified information from official sources. We understand the concerns raised by the community, and we are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our residents. Rest assured, our officers are actively monitoring the situation, and any updates or developments will be communicated promptly.”

“We appreciate the cooperation of the community in sharing information responsibly and encourage everyone to refrain from spreading unverified information that may cause unnecessary panic. SPD remains dedicated to maintaining public trust and providing accurate and timely information to the residents we serve,” the office of Pespes stated.