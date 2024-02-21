PAL warns vs fake social media accounts

Philippine Airlines once again reminded all travelers to stay away from following fake social media accounts that may compromise their personal data.

Concerns were raised by airline management when they discovered another fake PAL Facebook page promoting a bogus travel offer and charging outrageous amounts for luggage.

“PAL does not support these illegal activities and has taken steps to remove these accounts,” PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna stated.

Villaluna added that for travelers’ protection, the airline issues official announcements and promotional ads via its website at www.philippineairlines.com and its official PAL Facebook page.

PAL also urges the public to report any suspicious social media accounts using the name of PAL by contacting them at 028855-8888 (PAL Hotline) or emailing them at wecare@philippineairlines.com.

The Manila International Airport Authority issued a warning in November last year over fake internet accounts that purported to be selling misplaced luggage from Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Protocols have been set by MIAA and airline operators for the storage and disposal of misplaced or excess baggage. Selling these goods online isn’t one of them, though.

The airport authorities also expressed disappointment with fraudsters who prey on unsuspecting individuals seeking discounts or special price offers on goods sold online.

“We urge everyone to be extremely careful and vigilant when browsing the internet. Always exercise caution when engaging with online sellers. Do not be easy targets for scammers,” they stated.