MOL in recruitment spree

Japanese shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., or MOL Group, is expanding operations in the Philippines to provide more jobs to Filipino seafarers.

“Global seafaring economy is expanding. And we are quickly expanding our Manila office, which is why we are recruiting so many people to the interest of (our) international offices, such as London, Singapore and Tokyo,” said MOL president and CEO Takeshi Hashimoto in a press conference Tuesday after gracing the first graduation ceremony of the MOL Magsaysay Maritime Academy Inc. in Dasmariñas City, Cavite. MMMA is jointly operated by MOL and Magsaysay Maritime Corporation.

“Filipino seafarers play a core role as MOL Group crewmembers. While ship operation technology is becoming more sophisticated, they are expected to play more active roles in offering safe transport services,” he said.

“MOL Group will continue to develop competent seafarers who can be immediately effective through their training and basic education for four years at MMMA,” Hashimoto added.

Addressing the MMMA graduates, Hashimoto said, “While keeping in mind your gratitude to your families who have supported your studies, I hope that you will make the most of the knowledge and experience you have gained while in the academy and open up new paths for yourselves.”

According to the MOL Group, about half of the 137 graduates will work onboard vessels operated by MOL Group as third officers and third engineers after obtaining their maritime certifications, working their way up to captains and chief engineers.