Go welcomes ‘Eddie Garcia Bill’

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has lauded the approval of Senate Bill No. 2505, known as the Eddie Garcia Bill, on its third reading on Monday, 19 February. The bill, named after the late and esteemed actor Eddie Garcia, aims to fortify labor protections and benefits for those in the movie and television industry.

During his speech explaining his affirmative vote for the measure, Go, a co-author of the bill, expressed his gratitude and offered praise to his colleagues for championing the initiative.

“I commend the good sponsor, Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, for his decisive pursuit to help our workers from the movie and entertainment industry. I would like to congratulate Senator Robinhood Padilla who is the principal author of the measure,” he remarked.

Go acknowledged the important role of the sector in shaping the nation’s culture through artistic expression while also contributing to the local economy.

He emphasized his continuous support for the Metro Manila Film Festival as a member of its Executive Committee and reminisced about his past encounters with the late Eddie Garcia, a venerated actor and filmmaker whose legacy inspired the bill’s namesake.

“As part of the labor force, this industry has been vital in shaping and reflecting the culture of our society. The industry serves as a powerful medium for storytelling, entertainment, and other artistic expression. In fact, MMFF, full support po ako parati dito pati sa Summer Fest din po ng MMFF,” he remarked.

Go is a member of the MMFF Executive Committee. Recognizing the limited exposure for Filipino filmmakers under the festival’s single annual event, he proposed an expansion in 2019. This led to the creation of the Metro Manila Summer Film Festival, providing a second yearly platform for showcasing quality Filipino movies and supporting the growth of the country’s film industry.