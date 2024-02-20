QCPD seizes P8.5-M illegal drugs

A total of 374 druggies were nabbed and P8.5 million worth of illegal drugs seized in QCPD’s Campaign Against Illegal Drugs and in a series of buy-bust operations conducted from 1 January to 16 February 2024.

QCPD director, P/BGen. Redrico Maranan, reported Tuesday that a total of 212 anti-drug operations were conducted by the different police stations and units of QCPD which resulted in the confiscation of 1,208.32 grams of shabu and 2,420 grams of marijuana.

The Batasan Police Station (PS 6) under P/Lt.Col. Jerry Castillo has 37 operations that led to the arrest of 56 drug personalities and the confiscation of P2,155,784 worth of illegal drugs followed by the Payatas Bagong Silangan Police Station (PS 13) led by P/Lt.Col. Leonie Ann Dela Cruz who apprehended 47 drug peddlers and confiscated P1,338,000 worth of shabu and marijuana.

The District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU), under officer-in-charge P/Maj. Wennie Ann Cale, was on the third list wherein four anti-drug operations had resulted in the arrest of four drug pushers and seized P920,000 worth of illegal drugs.

Maranan said all arrested suspects were charged with violation of R.A. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

"Lubos kong pinapasalamatan ang ating masisipag na operatiba sa kanilang mas pinaigting na kampanya laban sa ipinagbabawal na droga. At sa ating mamamayan dito sa Lungsod Quezon, ang inyong mga impormasyong na ipinapabatid sa aming himpilan ay isang malaking tulong para magampanan namin ang aming tungkuling panatilihin ang kapayapaan at kaligtasan ng komunidad. Sama sama nating suportahan ang BIDA program, Buhay ay Ingatan, Droga'y Ayawan,” Maranan said as he commended the QCPD operatives headed by their respective Station Commanders for the accomplishment.