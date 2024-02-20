Fish harvest volume drops despite closed fishing season

Despite the implemented closed fishing season and weather disruptions last month, a fish harvest volume of 38,780.63 metric tons was delivered from various regional fish ports in the country, according to the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority.

The PFDA, however, observed a decrease in local fish harvests due to the three-month closure of major fishing grounds in the first and fourth quarters of the year. Yet the agency said that all the harvested fishery products were sufficient to meet all their clients and stakeholders demands.

According to the Department of Agriculture attached agency, the Lucena Fish Port Complex delivered 1,645.61 MT of fish, while the Zamboanga Fish Port Complex recorded a volume of 857.75 MT.

The Navotas Fish Port Complex also delivered a significant volume of 10,606.00 MT of fish to its consumers.

The General Santos Fish Port Complex, on the other hand, was said to experience a slight decline in its monthly fish unloading volume due to fewer vessel arrivals. It delivered a fish harvest volume of 22,706.98 MT.

In addition, the Iloilo Fish Port Complex and Bulan Fish Port Complex also registered a slight drop in the delivery of fish unloaded last month, with 1,607.20 MT and 1,080.95 MT of fishery products, respectively.

The Davao Fish Port Complex also experienced a decrease in yield due to weather disturbances last month. It unloaded 276.14 MT of fish.

The PFDA said they are anticipating a significant recovery this month as major fishing grounds in Visayas and Mindanao waters re-opened.

In December 2023, a volume of 47,952.79 MT of fish was unloaded.