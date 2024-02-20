China brushes off alleged cyanide use in Scarborough Shoal

China has categorically denied the accusation of the Philippine government that Chinese fishermen are using cyanide in Scarborough Shoal, which they referred to as Huanguan Island.

In separate statements on Monday, China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning and the Chinese Embassy in Manila both labeled the claims as “sheer fabrication.

According to Mao, China is not supporting any kind of practices that would harm marine biodiversity.

“The Chinese government attaches great importance to the protection of eco-environment and conservation of fishing resources and resolutely fights against fishing activities that violate laws and regulations,” she said.

She also insisted on Beijing’s sovereign rights over the Scarborough Shoal, which is located 120 nautical miles from Bajo de Masinloc in Zambales and is considered a traditional fishing ground for Filipinos in the West Philippine Sea.

“China has indisputable sovereignty over Huangyan Dao and its adjacent waters,” she stressed.

Likewise, the Chinese Embassy in Manila called the claims of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources that Chinese fishermen are using cyanide for fishing “baseless.”

“The allegation against Chinese fisherman is totally baseless and sheer fabrication,” the embassy’s statement read.

The embassy warned that such accusations would further heighten the tension between the Philippines and China.

“Such continuous disinformation has led up to nothing but exacerbation of the maritime tensions and destabilization of bilateral relations,” it said.

“The groundless speculations, slanders and inconsistent statements of spokespersons of relevant Philippine agencies can only place their professionalism and credibility in doubt,” it added.

The embassy called on relevant Philippine agencies to “handle maritime issues with all seriousness, and meet the Chinese side halfway in safeguarding bilateral relations as well as peace and stability in the South China Sea.”

China claims the vast South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea. The 2016 Arbitral Award on the South China Sea invalidated Beijing’s historic nine-dash line claim in the entire South China Sea.

Seven years after the Tribunal favored the Philippines’ arbitral case against China, the ruling remains on paper as China continues to disregard it by keeping its illegal activities in the West Philippine Sea.