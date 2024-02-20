4 rob suspects fall in QCPD ops

Four robbery suspects, who held up a buy-and-sell agent, were arrested by operatives of the Quezon City Police District Payatas Bagong Silangan Police Station 13 in a follow-up operation on Tuesday.

QCPD PS-13 commander, Lt.Col. Leonie Ann Dela Cruz, identified the suspects as Loreto Loma, 59; and Ricky Bacus, 45, both residents of Brgy. Payatas, Quezon City; Arsenio Salmerun, 51, a resident of Brgy. Bagong Silangan, Quezon City; and Mariane Navarro, 44, a resident of Brgy. Pasong Taco .

Dela Cruz said the victim Nomar Vicente, 41, a resident of Pasig City, and a buy-and-sell businessman, had arranged to meet someone selling a Rolex wristwatch online at Mayon St. corner Bulusan St., Group 2, Brgy. Payatas, Quezon City.

At about 5:20 p.m. on 18 February 2024, when the victim arrived at the agreed meeting place, he was approached by a male individual who escorted him to Banahaw St., Brgy. Payatas, Quezon City, where suspects Loma, Salmerun, Navarro, and another accomplice, armed with a knife and a gun, forcibly took the victim's sling bag containing valuable items and fled to an undisclosed location.

With the assistance of barangay watchmen, suspect Salmerun was apprehended and taken to PS 13.

PS 13 operatives conducted a follow-up operation, resulting in the arrest of the other three suspects.

During the apprehension, suspect Bacus intervened and blocked the operatives, resulting in the escape of a certain Jayson Reyes Rivera, a.k.a. "TISOY."

Tisoy was previously arrested by the Holy Spirit Police Station (PS 14) on 10 February 2023 by virtue of a warrant of arrest for violation of R.A. 10883 or the New Anti-Carnaping Law; however, the said case against him was dismissed on 4 April 2023.

Recovered from the suspects’ possessions were one unit of Glock 23 Gen 5, Caliber 40 loaded with 14 pieces of caliber 40 live ammunition, one folding pocket knife, and one brown sling bag.

A manhunt operation is underway for the apprehension of the remaining suspect, Tisoy.

The suspects will be charged with robbery (hold-up) except for suspect Bacus, who will be charged with obstruction of justice before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

"I commend the dedicated efforts of the PS 13 operatives, led by P/Lt.Col. Leonie Ann Dela Cruz, for their swift and decisive action in addressing the incident. I also express my full support in the ongoing manhunt operation aimed at apprehending the remaining suspect, "QCPD director, P/BGen. Redrico Maranan said.