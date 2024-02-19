Magnitude 4.7 quake jolts Cagayan

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported on Monday that a magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit the coast of Cagayan province past two in the morning.

The monitoring agency said that the quake occurred at 2:22 a.m. with a depth of 20 kilometers, and a location of 19.14°N, 120.67°E - 056 km N, 86° West of Dalupiri Island, municipality of Calayan.

The quake's origin was tectonic, or due to the sudden movement along faults and plate boundaries, as defined by the agency.

Instrumental Intensity III was recorded in Claveria, Cagayan; Pasuquin, and Laoag, Ilocos Norte, while Intensity I was in Vigan, Ilocos Sur.

The monitoring agency initiallyx reported that the tremor’s magnitude was 5.3.

No damage or aftershocks have been recorded.