Fair weather to prevail in most of Phl; isolated rainshowers possible — PAGASA

With the continuous prevailing of the easterlies, generally fair weather is expected to prevail in most areas of the Philippines, the state weather bureau PAGASA said on Monday.

PAGASA, however, noted that there are still possibilities for isolated rain showers and thunderstorms to occur, especially in the afternoon and evening.

“Posible nga na hanggang sa katapusan ng linggong ito ay easterlies ang mararanasan natin na panahon dito sa malaking bahagi ng ating bansa. Pansamantala din nating mararamdaman itong Hanging Amihan, pero posible ring bumalik ang Amihan by weekend or by next week (It is possible that until the end of this week, easterlies will be experienced here in most parts of our country. We will also temporarily feel the northeast monsoon, but it is also possible that the Amihan will return by the weekend or by next week),” said PAGASA forecaster Obet Badrina.

No tropical cyclone is also expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility, said Badrina.

A large part of Luzon and the rest of the country are expected to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Sunrise was at 6:19 a.m. and sunset will be at 6:01 p.m.