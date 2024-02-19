DoJ focused on P7-B shabu raps

Dismissed police officers and all those charged over the nearly P7 billion worth of shabu seized in Manila last year are being prosecuted relentlessly, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said yesterday.

Remulla revealed that the Department of Justice panel of prosecutors and members of the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group held a clarificatory meeting on 15 February.

It will be recalled that Remulla had ordered state prosecutors to be more involved in crime investigations to ensure their successful prosecution that would lead to convictions.

In DoJ Circular 20-2023, Remulla mandated prosecutors to cooperate with law enforcement agencies, as well as witnesses, to determine how best to prosecute people accused of committing crimes.

Of special concern to the DoJ in relation to the 990-kilo shabu haul is the filing of airtight cases against the individuals who tried to mislead investigators following the arrest of former P/MSgt. Rodolfo Mayo Jr.

“I strongly urge the panel to work closely with the law enforcement agencies concerned and to thoroughly study all the pieces of evidence to ensure that there will be no let-up in this case,” Remulla said.

“As the prosecution arm of the government, it is imperative that we uphold the rule of law in a most efficient and expeditious way, within the bounds of truth, fairness and justice,” he stressed.

To recall, several PNP officers were seen in the video footage of a drug raid where P6.7 billion worth of shabu was confiscated.

After Mayo was arrested, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos revealed an alleged attempt to free him and pilfer the drug haul.

The policemen seen in the footage were P/Lt. Gen. Benjamin Santos Jr., who was then Deputy Chief PNP for Operations; P/Brig. Gen. Narciso Domingo, director of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group; P/Col. Julian Olonan, chief of PNP Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit of Region 4A; P/Capt. Jonathan Sosongco, head of the PDEG SOU 4A arresting team; P/Lt. Col. Arnulfo Ibañez, OIC of PDEG SOU National Capital Region;

P/Maj. Michael Angelo Salmingo, deputy of PDEG SOU NCR; Lt. Col. Glenn Gonzales of the Quezon City Police District; Lt. Ashrap Amerol, intelligence officer of the PDEG Intelligence and Foreign Liaison Division; Lt. Col. Harry Lorenzo, Manila Police District Moriones station commander; and Capt. Randolph Piñon, chief of the PDEG SOU 4A Intelligence Section.