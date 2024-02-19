Closed fishing season in VisMin waters lifted

Fishermen in the coastal waters of the Visayan and Mindanao regions can now continue operations on catching sardines, herring, and mackerel, as their closed fishing seasons have been lifted by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

The BFAR announced on 16 Februrary that the three-month ban on harvesting fish in the Visayan Sea and Zamboanga Peninsula has ended.

In a notice, the agency said that commercial fishermen may resume their operations within the conservation area of the Visayan Sea, while in a separate advisory, commercial and small fishermen were permitted to resume operations in the Zamboanga Peninsula.

In August last year, when the National Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Council approved the adjustment in the implementation of the closed fishing season for sardines in the waters of the East-Sulu Sea, Basilan Strait, and Sibuguey Bay in the Zamboanga Peninsula from 15 November to 15 February from its previous duration of 1 December to 1 March.

“The adjustment of the implementation of the previous duration of the closed-fishing season stems from research conducted under the National Stock Assessment Program of the BFAR and the National Fisheries Research and Development Institute (NFRDI) in Region 9, which shows that the spawning period of mature sardines peaks during October until January.”

On 1 February, fishing grounds in northeastern Palawan were also reopened.

With the lifting of the closed fishing season, DA Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Arnel de Mesa earlier said they are expecting that fish, including galunggong (round scad), will decrease their farmgate prices as the arrival of their additional supply is anticipated in markets.

“Since our open season is starting again this February–March, we expect a big drop. Maybe up to 30 percent [of the price] of galunggong and other pelagic fish,” he said.