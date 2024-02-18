Street sweeper shot dead in Taguig

A street sweeper was shot dead by two assailants in Taguig City on Saturday afternoon.

Report showed the shooting incident happened on 16 February 2024 at around 6:45 a.m. near a convenience store in Barangay Rizal.

The victim, identified as Alias Jonna, a 39-year-old street sweeper, fell victim to a hail of bullets from unidentified assailants who swiftly fled the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Jonna, engaged in conversation with a co-worker, was shot by the assailants who fired multiple shots. The unidentified suspects fled, absconding with the weapon used in the tragic attack.

Law enforcement swiftly responded, launching follow-up operations and utilizing CCTV footage to identify the suspects and discern the motive behind the heinous act.

A significant breakthrough in the case came when a witness, disclosed vital information at SPD Precinct 2.

The witness identified the assailants as alias "Eñaque", 36, and an alyas "Byron".

Initial investigation showed Eñaque had a criminal history, including a murder on 18 September 2023, violation of RA 9165 and PD 1602 on 27 December 2018, and robbery on 30 January 2015. Furthermore, Eñaque blamed the victim for the recent arrest of his partner, which showed the initial motive behind the tragic incident.

The revelation sheds light that vendetta might have fueled the attack. It was also revealed that the victim had been arrested for Violation of RA 9165 and E.O. No. 23 on 9 October 2020.

"The SPD remains steadfast in its commitment to the safety and well-being of our community. We appreciate your understanding and support during this challenging time," said P/BGen Mark D. Pespes.