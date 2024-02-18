Infra, capital outlay spending up 18.5%

National government expenditures for infrastructure and other capital outlays grew to P1.02 trillion from January to November 2023, from P861.8 billion in the same period in 2022, the Department of Budget and Management said on Sunday.

The latest figure, based on the National Government disbursement report for November 2023, indicates an increase of P159.8 billion, or 18.5 percent in infrastructure spending.

According to the DBM, infrastructure and other capital outlays increased as the Department of Public Works and Highways covered the implementation of various priority projects.

The DPWH ramped up last year’s construction, rehabilitation, renovation, and repair works, as well as the improvement of roads and bridges and flood control structures.

Meanwhile, the DBM said that the Department of Transportation also contributed to the increase in infrastructure spending by implementing various rail transport foreign-assisted projects.

“Government spending is vital to national growth. Thus, to help buttress robust economic growth, government agencies must continue to execute their programs and projects as authorized in the annual budget, and deliver planned results promptly,” Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said.

“The DBM likewise commits to helping ramp up infrastructure spending by urging all government agencies to disburse and utilize their infrastructure budget efficiently and promptly,” she added.

Meanwhile, the approved 2024 budget includes P1.510 trillion for infrastructure spending through the Build, Better, More program. This is 180 million more than the 1.330 trillion pesos set aside in the 2023 budget for infrastructure.

The Build, Better, More program — an adoption of the Duterte administration’s Build, Build, Build initiative — aims to build roads, rail, public transportation, and flood control projects to allow far-flung areas to grow.

Total investments in infrastructure are equal to 5.5 percent of the country’s expected gross domestic product this year, still well below the government’s goal of 5.0 to 6.0 percent.

It includes the P26.580-billion Public Sector Infrastructure budget for the Department of Transportation and the P981.999-billion budget for the DPWH.