DSWD reopens Central Office gym

In line with its objective of promoting a healthy and active lifestyle among its personnel and enabling them to be more energetic and productive at work, the Department of Social Welfare and Development has re-opened the Central Office Gym Facility last Wednesday (14 February).

DSWD Undersecretary for General Administration and Support Services Group Edward Justine Orden, together with Assistant Secretary for GASSG Gina Wenceslao and Human Resource and Management Development Service Director Jennifer Rizo, led the ceremonial ribbon-cutting to mark the re-opening of the facility.

In his message, Undersecretary Orden told agency personnel who attended the ceremony that the management decided to re-open the gym on “Araw ng mga Puso” (Valentines Day) so they can be conscious in taking good care of their hearts.

“We decided to open the gym on Valentines Day so that you also take care of your hearts,” Undersecretary Orden told the employees.

The DSWD official said Secretary Rex Gatchalian wants the gym to serve as an opportunity to take care of the employees’ well-being.

“We, the members of the Executive and Management Committees, hope that this gym will serve its purpose. This belongs to the employees. We hope that you will enjoy using this,” Orden pointed out.

The acquisition of the facility was finalized in 2018 with the joint efforts of the Administrative Service and the HRMDS to ensure the vigor of the Central Office’s workforce.

The gym facility is equipped with various fitness equipment such as tread mills, stationary bikes, and barbells and free weights among others.