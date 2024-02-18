Diplomats inducted as Rotary Club of Manila members

The Rotary Club of Manila welcomed two distinguished individuals from the Diplomatic Corps as new members of the Club. Inducted into the Club as new member was Hanada Takahiro, minister and consul general of the Japanese Embassy in the Philippines, and Ambassador Miguel Utray of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain as honorary member. Both gentlemen were sworn in by Rotary Club of Manila president Rafael Alunan III during the Club’s weekly meeting on Thursday, 15 February 2024 at the Manila Polo Club in Makati.

DAILY TRIBUNE Photo at left shows Spanish Ambassador Miguel Utray being sworn in by Alunan while Utray’s proposer, RC Manila member Daniel Calzado Obrado, looks on. The photo above shows Minister and Consul General Hanada Takehiro flanked by RC Manila president Rafael Alunan III (left) and Hanada’s proposer, PDG Vicente Carlos. photograph courtesy of Jeff Lord for RC Manila