Caloocan eyes own police district

The local government of Caloocan City is mulling to have its own police district as its proposal is already being considered by the National Capital Region Police Office and the National Police Commission.

Caloocan City Police Station chief Col. Ruben Lacuesta disclosed that the creation of the Caloocan City Police District has already been submitted to the Philippine National Police and expressed optimism for its approval.

“The PNP is only waiting for the favorable response from Napolcom,” said Lacuesta in a statement.

He added that the creation of CCPD would mark a significant step for Caloocan, currently under the jurisdiction of the Northern Police District alongside Valenzuela, Malabon and Navotas. Lacuesta cited the city’s population and land area as key factors justifying its own police command.

Local representatives — including father-and-son tandem Representative Oscar Malapitan and Mayor Dale Gonzalo Malapitan — have actively supported the initiative.

This comes as they facilitated the construction of modern four-story and three-story buildings for the police and fire headquarters, respectively.

Demolition of the existing, outdated police station is expected next month to make way for the new headquarters.

Lacuesta commended the Malapitans for their commitment, especially considering the current building’s limitations after a fire several years ago. He emphasized the benefits of having a dedicated CCPD, including increased personnel — over 3,000 — and additional police units and substations.

The proposed CCPD would join the existing Manila Police District, Quezon City Police District, Southern Police District and Eastern Police District under the NCRPO.

SPD covers Las Piñas, Parañaque, Makati and Pasay, while EPD oversees San Juan, Mandaluyong, Marikina, Taguig, Pasig and Pateros.