Thieves rob Baguio hospital

BAGUIO CITY — Authorities in Baguio City are appealing to the public to report any individuals or groups who will be selling gadgets to them that may come from the hospital that was robbed recently.

On 16 February 2024, employees of the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC) discovered that the hospital was intruded by thieves. They discovered that there are missing gadgets and even cash.

According to the police, the thieves were able to cart away P80,000 cash; and four laptops and a cellphone with a total worth of P250,000. The authorities believed that the heist took place in the evening of 15 February 2024.

The employees of the hospital also discovered that the suspects were able to enter the hospital by destroying the ceiling of the comfort room of BGHMC's engineering office.

The cops, meanwhile, were able to acquire three latent finger prints which were submitted to the Regional Forensic Unit for possible identification of the thieves.