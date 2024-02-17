Separate encounters claim 2 insurgents

DAVAO CITY — The 4th Infantry Division on Friday reported that two individuals believed to be members of the New People’s Army were killed in two separate encounters over the week in Misamis Oriental and Surigao del Sur.

The military said that two high-powered firearms were also seized during the encounter which happened on 11 and 12 February 2024.

Initial reports disclosed that on 11 February, continuous offensive of the troops of the 58th Infantry Battalion resulted in an encounter with more or less nine members of Sub Regional Sentro De Gravidad MTG Eagles, SRC 1 group of North Central Mindanao Regional Committee at Sitio Kayagan, Barangay Quezon Heights in Balingasag town, Misamis Oriental.

The firefight lasted for 10 minutes and resulted in the death of a certain Miguel Sereño alias Eman/Zoren/Bestre, believed to be a vice squad leader of Squad 1 of the NPA group.

Recovered from the slain rebel as one Ingram, a detonating cord and blasting cap, backpack with personal belongings and assorted terrorist documents.

On the following day, troops of the 3rd Special Forces Battalion clashed with members of the Regional Operations Command and Regional Sentro De Gravidad of NCMRC in Barangay Baucawe, Lianga, Surigao del Sur, which resulted in the death of one NPA member and the capture of an M60 machine gun and several war materiel.

“After our troops thoroughly scoured and cleared the area due to heavy blood stains at the encounter site, we discovered an abandoned female CNT cadaver initially identified as alias Sunshine, Medic of ROC, NEMRC,” said 3rd Special Forces Battalion commanding officer Lt. Col. Paulo Baylon.

“It is very unfortunate that another life had been wasted because of the continuous deceit of CTG. We call upon the remaining CTG leaders to stop exploiting innocent civilians for their senseless and violent agenda,” he added.