Regularize barangay health, nutrition workers — Abalos

Secretary Benhur Abalos of the Department of the Interior and Local Government yesterday pushed for the regularization of barangay health workers and nutritionists as he underscored their importance in communities.

During the press briefing for the national nutrition awarding of top performers for 2023, Abalos said that each barangay must have at least one health worker and nutrition scholar occupying permanent posts.

Also present at the event in the Manila Hotel were Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa and National Nutrition Council executive director Dr. Azucena M. Dayanghirang at the Manila Hotel.

Abalos lamented that under the present set-up, barangay health workers and nutritionists are co-terminus with the barangay officials who hired them.

He said they are forced to resign after three years, once the new set of officials assumed their posts, thereby disrupting health and nutrition community programs and projects.

Previously, Abalos urged newly-elected barangay officials to retain the services of barangay personnel, especially health workers, nutrition scholars, and tanods (village guards), to ensure the continuity of programs.

Likewise, the DILG chief noted the lack of funds for barangay health and nutrition personnel. Some barangays have health workers also acting as nutritionists.

The National Nutrition Awards is an annual event spearheaded by the NNC that recognizes outstanding local government units and Local Nutrition Focal Points, the latter persons who effectively implemented nutrition programs resulting in improved nutrition situations within their localities.

Abalos enjoined all awardees of the National Nutrition Awards to share their best practices with other local government units in tackling the problem of growth stunting, hunger, and malnutrition in the country.