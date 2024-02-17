Puerto fire victims get housing

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — The city government here broke ground yesterday on a 22-hectare project aimed at providing permanent homes for victims of a recent fire that displaced residents in two coastal barangays.

The project, dubbed “Tandikan Ville,” is part of the national government’s Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Housing Program and will offer condominium-style units to residents who lost their homes in the early morning blaze on 7 February in Barangays Bagong Silang and Pagkakaisa.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron announced financial assistance for the project’s beneficiaries, including covering membership fees and providing a two-year subsidy for Pag-IBIG contributions.

The city government will also waive land costs to reduce the overall cost of units for residents.

Tandikan Ville will feature 45 five-story buildings, each housing 120 units.

The development will also include paved roads, a central swimming pool, a planned school facility, and a commercial zone.

The project received financial support from the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and was designed by the Office of the City Architect.

Construction is expected to begin soon and be completed within the next few years.