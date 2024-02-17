Go reiterates health care advocacy

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go emphasized his dedication to improving healthcare accessibility and quality across the Philippines as he joined the inauguration of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory I at the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City on Thursday, 15 February.

Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health stressed the critical need for such facilities in regions outside of Manila particularly in Mindanao.

He cited the importance of having comprehensive medical services available in the region to ease the burdens faced by patients.

The said facility will enhance care for a wide range of patients, including adults with heart disease, children with congenital heart issues, those requiring vascular or interventional radiology, and individuals undergoing electrophysiology procedures, among others.

Additionally, Go principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Republic Act No. 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which further demonstrates his commitment to enhancing specialized healthcare infrastructure nationwide.

During the visit, Go and his Malasakit Team also provided nourishment and support by distributing rice porridge to frontline workers and patients in the hospital.

He also toured the hospital’s hybrid angio-CT catheterization laboratory, the first of its kind in Southeast Asia. This advanced facility, distinct from the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory I, was inaugurated on 8 February and was also funded with Go’s support.

While visiting the hospital, Go offered support to patients needing medical care. He highlighted the presence of a Malasakit Center where they could seek financial assistance for medical expenses.

Meanwhile, as chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go personally attended the 5th Anniversary Celebration of the National Integrated Cancer Control Act at the SMX Convention Center in Davao City last Thursday, 15 February.

This event not only marked half a decade since the enactment of NICCA but also served as a platform for launching the Philippine Integrated Cancer Control Strategic Framework for 2024 to 2028.

Since its enactment in 2019 under Republic Act 11215, which former president Rodrigo Duterte signed, the NICCA has been a cornerstone in the country’s health legislation, aiming to improve cancer care services and make them more accessible and affordable for Filipinos.