Tzu Chi gifts PDLs with restored vision

Forty aging persons deprived of liberty will see the world again in all its glory when they step out of prison as reformed members of society.

This as an eye mission facilitated by the Tzu Chi Eye Center, the Bureau of Corrections and Daily Tribune yesterday in Sta. Mesa, Manila began helping PDLs with age-related vision issues, ranging from cataracts to glaucoma.

Some of the detainees will get corrective glasses and eyedrops, while others will undergo surgery, said Tzu Chi medical director Dr. Bernardita Navarro. The non-government organization’s services are rendered at no cost to the beneficiaries.

“We thank Tzu Chi Foundation a great deal for extending to our PDLs high-quality medical eye care we simply can’t afford,” said Bucor Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr.

Since 2007, the Tzu Chi Eye Center has been conducting thousands of eye surgical missions that have benefited some 115,000 patients from underprivileged communities.

Founded by Dharma Master Cheng Yen in 1966, the Tzu Chi Foundation has been at the forefront of community volunteerism, environmental protection, the promotion of human values, and the undertaking of charity, medical and educational missions.

Catapang told the PDLs their cases will be reviewed and those who could be freed would be allowed to rejoin mainstream society.

“Maybe this will help them to be good while inside, knowing that on this date they will be released to their families,” Catapang said.

During the PDLs visit to the mission, Navarro joked that the BuCor chief’s family name may be “Catapang,” which means bravery, but his middle name should be “Mamon” for his having a heart that is soft like the popular Filipino bread.