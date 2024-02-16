PBBM calls for inspection of PAGASA building in Caraga Region

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. asked the Department of Public Works and Highways to inspect the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration building in Caraga Region, where the Doppler radar in the area is located.

In a situation briefing on the effects of the trough of the low-pressure area in the Caraga region, Marcos Jr. requested for a structural evaluation of PAGASA's earthquake-damaged building in Agusan del Sur.

His call came after Surigao del Sur Representative Johnny Pimentel expressed his concern over the damage done to the PAGASA building in Hinatuan by the region's earthquake in February, which affected the agency's Doppler radar.

"Forecasting has become increasingly important," Marcos Jr. said, emphasizing the need for reliable equipment like the Doppler radar.

"If there is indeed a Doppler radar being used for forecasting, it should be operational," he added, highlighting concerns about its functionality.

A functional Doppler radar plays a critical role in tracking weather patterns, providing valuable data for forecasting rainfall, wind speeds, and storm movements, given that the Philippines is frequently affected by typhoons and other natural disasters.

DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan, for his part, gave the President an assurance to structurally evaluate the PAGASA building during his visit to the province affected by flooding and landslides.

Marcos wants to develop Caraga Region amid flooding, landslides

Marcos Jr. then graced the distribution of land ceremony in Agusan Del Sur after conducting the situation briefing, where the Chief Executive expressed his commitment to developing Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Agusan del Norte provinces.

"I am here today to give my strong assurance that in the New Philippines, this is what we will vigorously pursue: Develop Dinagat. Move forward Surigao. Advance Agusan," Marcos Jr. said.

He emphasized that this development is not just a government responsibility, but a "shared responsibility we owe to our children, a deliverable to the next generation that we cannot fail."

Marcos Jr. also oversaw the transfer of aid of about P120 million to the local government units of the Caraga Administrative Region.

In addition, Agusan del Sur received extra assistance in response to the magnitude 5.8 earthquake that occurred early this month in the province.

The breakdown of the financial assistance for the Caraga Region include P40 million for Agusan del Sur, P35 million for Surigao del Sur, P20 million for Butuan City, P15 million for Agusan del Norte, and P10 million for Surigao del Norte.

“We leave it to the LGUs, it’s up to you. We’ll supply what we can, what we have because you know who is in need, and where they are to be found. So that, as usual, the last mile is always LGU,” the president said, speaking partly in Filipino.

In addition to the LPA that affects Caraga, Mindanao has experienced heavy rainfall since January, resulting in extensive flooding and landslides in the Davao Region.