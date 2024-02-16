DLSU, AnyWay join forces to enhance climate-resilient transportation

At COP28, the Philippines was highlighted as one of the most susceptible nations to the impacts of climate change.

Recognizing this challenge and the urgency to boost the country's infrastructure against these effects, De La Salle University (DLSU) sought a partnership with AnyWay Solutions, a company with a 20-year track record of delivering climate-resilient transportation solutions to developing countries.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between AnyWay and DLSU - Gokongwei College of Engineering to collaborate and exchange knowledge on climate-adaptive transportation infrastructure over the next five years.

"As we look to the future of our industry workforce, programs like the ones we are embarking on with DLSU will prepare the next generation of engineers for the challenges ahead of them, specifically to benefit the Philippines and build local capacity,” AnyWay CEO Zeevik Halber said.

This collaboration will leverage AnyWay's expertise to engage with the academe and global experts to fortify the nation's climate resilience.

DLSU and AnyWay will work together to bring joint teaching opportunities to students in the field of climate resiliency for transport infrastructure. This includes topics such as pavement design, pavement rehabilitation, low-volume road engineering and rehabilitation, and upgrading of road pavement structures through the implementation of various techniques. The partnership aims to develop graduate research projects in these areas.

By introducing advanced technologies and developing local capabilities, this partnership is poised to create a sustainable transportation network in the Philippines that will serve future generations.