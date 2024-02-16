Bodies recovered in Maco slide now 92

Ten days after the catastrophic landslide hit a gold mining site in Maco, Davao de Oro, disaster officials have now retrieved 92 bodies and body parts.

Based on their municipal update as of 7 p.m. on Thursday, the number of people still missing was 36, while at least 32 people were injured.

On the same day, an interfaith prayer was also conducted at Ground Zero.

According to the provincial government of Dava de Oro, the prayer leaders came from different religious orientations, such as Roman Catholic, Mansaka, Kagan, and some indigenous people representatives.

Appa ends SAR mission

Moreover, in an update from Maco Mayor Arthur Carlos Voltaire Rimando, the official said that Appa, the hero dog who located a three-year-old female child buried in rubble, has ended its search and rescue, or SAR, mission.

According to Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao Public Information Officer Commander Angela Tobias, the PCG Veterinary Service has advised the nine-year-old dog to be sent home and rest since it showed signs of exhaustion.

Aside from Appa, among the K9 SAR dogs are Britney, Ivy, and Tifa.

The disaster officials on Wednesday shifted to doing search and retrieval operations from search rescue and retrieval, or SRR, operations to fast-track the rescue efforts in the hard-hit area of Barangay Masara.

The rain-induced landslide hit on February 6 at 7:40 p.m. at the mining village in Zone 1, Bgy. Masara, burying nearby houses, a barangay hall, and vehicles carrying passengers.

Apex Mining, the country's gold mine operator, said the landslide struck outside the mining village, where two buses waited for workers to finish shifts.

The Davao Region has been impounded by rains in the past weeks due to the combined effects of the northeast monsoon, or Amihan, and the trough of the low-pressure area.