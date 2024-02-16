Agusan del Sur logs almost P2.3B infra, agri damage due to Amihan, LPA trough

Due to the continuous heavy rains brought by the combined effects of the northeast monsoon and the trough of the low-pressure area in the Mindanao Region, Agusan del Sur has now suffered over P2 billion in damages in the infrastructure and agriculture sectors.

In a situation briefing with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday, provincial governor Santiago Cane Jr. said that the total damage to infrastructure is P1,999,168,000.

The damaged houses are 2,789, of which 170 are totally damaged, and the partially damaged houses are 2, 619. The estimated cost of the damages is P3,025,000.

Other structures, on the other hand, including government buildings, daycare centers, and churches, registered P945,746,000 in damages.

Damages to roads and bridges are P1,049,397,000.

Meanwhile, the summary of the estimated cost of damage in agriculture is P297,815,284; of which, P264,321,106 are registered for damaged crops, which cover both rice and corn; P2,339,335 for livestock; P26,886,510 for high-value commercial crops, including bananas, vegetables, and cacao; P4,088,333 for fisheries; and P180,000 for farm machinery damages.

With these, the total amount of damages in infrastructure and agriculture is now P2,295,983,284.

He said that of the 322 barangays in their whole province, 204 are severely affected by the floods.

The total number of families affected is 93, 391, and the total number of individuals affected is 392,947, citing that “around 53 percent of Agusan del Sur were affected by the flood.”

Families displaced are 6,334, and persons displaced are 25,857.

As of Thursday, the provincial government of Agusan del Sur had already extended aid to 8,899 families with 44,495 individuals, from its target of 25,624 families province-wide, using the P32,957,510 allocation from the quick response fund.

Moreover, Cane said that the partial early recovery plan for the agriculture and fishery sectors for funding is P112 million, of which P88 million is from the municipal local government unit, P11 million from the provincial LGU, P11 million from the Department of Agriculture, and P1.2 million from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.