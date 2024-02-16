3,510 traffic violators nabbed in January 2024 — LTO-NCR

A total 3,510 motorists were apprehended for various violations of traffic laws in January 2024, the Land Transportation Office - National Capital Region (LTO-NCR) Law Enforcement Unit reported on Friday.

Out of the said number, 1,860 motorists were apprehended for violating Republic Act No. 4136, also known as the Land Transportation and Traffic Code. This figure encompasses 311 unregistered motor vehicles, aligning with the "No Registration, No Travel" policy.

During the same period, 1,097 motorists were apprehended for not using seat belt devices under RA 8750. Additionally, 535 motorists faced penalties for failing to wear the standard protective motorcycle helmet (RA 10054), three for violations of the Anti-Distracted Driving Act (RA 10913), 14 for not complying with the Children Safety on Motorcycle law (RA 10666), and one motorist for driving under the influence of prohibited drugs (RA 10586).

Furthermore, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) apprehended 25 motorists, while the Philippine National Police (PNP) took action against 193 individuals during the same period.

LTO-NCR Regional Director Roque "Rox" I. Verzosa III emphasized that these operations will continue throughout the year.

Verzosa also stressed that the activities were done under the guidance of Transportation Secretary Jaime "Jimmy" J. Bautista and LTO Chief, Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza ll.

“Asahan ninyo ang LTO-NCR ay patuloy na magpapatupad ng batas trapiko para sa kaligtasan ng ating mga motorista,” Verzosa said.

The LTO-NCR highlighted the importance of implementing traffic laws for various reasons. It not only promotes public safety by defining and regulating acceptable behavior on the roads, reducing the risk of accidents and injuries, but also ensures orderly and efficient traffic flow, preventing congestion, and minimizing disruptions.