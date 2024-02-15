QCPD ranks 2nd with 96.16% in regional performance evaluation

The Quezon City Police District was a second placer in the Regional January Unit Performance Evaluation Rating (UPER) by the National Capital Region Police Office, P/Brig.Gen. Redrico Maranan reported on Thursday.

Maranan said during the specified period, the QCPD achieved an outstanding rating of 96.16 percent in the Regional UPER.

"This remarkable accomplishment demonstrated the QCPD's dedication to excellence and underscores the effectiveness in various aspects, including crime prevention, community engagement, and overall efficiency in upholding peace and order within its jurisdiction," Maranan explained.

"Securing second place in the Regional January UPER Rankings is a testament to the hard work and dedication of every member of the QCPD. To further excel, we remain steadfast in our commitment to serving and protecting the community and continuing our efforts to implement innovative strategies and community outreach programs aimed at enhancing public safety and fostering positive relationships with QCitizens,"Maranan said in expressing his pride in his command achievement.

"Congratulations to all QCPD personnel for your collaborative efforts that made us get this achievement. Keep up the good work!" Maranan said, commending the men and women of QCPD.