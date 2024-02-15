PBBM commits to affordable, reliable internet services for Filipinos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said his administration remains committed to providing Filipinos with reliable and affordable internet services as he promoted the ease of doing business in the Philippines.

In his speech during the Philippine Domestic Submarine Cable Network Lighting Up ceremony on Thursday evening, Marcos Jr. said the Philippines will continue to strive for reliable and affordable internet for all Filipinos with the help of public-private partnerships.

Marcos Jr. added that the PDSCN will help transform the country's digital landscape and propel it toward improved internet connectivity.

"With the help of our private sector partners, we continue to pursue measures towards providing the Filipino people with reliable and affordable internet services," Marcos Jr. said.

"The PDSCN will accelerate the pace of our improvement, zooming in on faster fiber internet speeds for Filipinos," he added.

The President lauded the project's impact on the Philippines' digital transformation journey, saying that it is "a game changer" in the country's quest to be among equals regarding internet interconnectivity.

Marcos Jr. added that the project will help position the country as an even more attractive destination for technology-centric businesses and provide faster internet and more efficient digital services to Filipinos nationwide.

The Chief Executive also expressed his gratitude to Japanese partners involved in the project, highlighting the strong bonds of friendship and technology transfer opportunities between the two nations.

The PDSCN, a $150 million joint project between Philippine and Japanese companies, stretches 2,500 kilometers and aims to bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas.

It is a joint project between Globe Telecom, Eastern Communications, and InfiniVAN Inc., which promises faster internet speeds and more efficient digital services for Filipinos nationwide.