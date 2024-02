LATEST

PBBM attends Philippine Domestic Submarine Cable Network Lightning ceremony

LOOK: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. graces the Philippine Domestic Submarine Cable Network Lightning ceremony at a hotel in Makati on Thursday, 15 February 2024. With Japan Amb. Kazuhiko Koshikawa, Executive Sec. Lucas Bersamin Jr., DICT Sec. Ivan John Uy, and Mr. Koji Miyashita, Chairman Infinivan.| via Yummie Dingding