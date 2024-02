LATEST

Mandatory registration to be implemented for e-vehicles

LOOK: E-trikes plying the Taft Avenue to Divisoria route pass by United Nations Avenue in Manila on Thursday, 15 February 2024. In a press conference, the MMDA, LTO, and LTFRB announced plans to implement mandatory registration for e-bikes and e-trikes, along with driver's license requirements. This decision follows a series of viral videos depicting e-bike riders violating traffic laws and endangering other motorists on the road.