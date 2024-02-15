Green-Laned: Negros, Iloilo wind power projects worth P221B

The Board of Investments recently put two Western Visayas wind power projects in the Green Lane through its One-Stop Action Center for Strategic Investments.

The Green Lane Certificate of Endorsement was awarded by BoI managing head Ceferino Rodolfo to officials of the Triconti Windkraft Group last month.

Among first service contracts to be awarded Guimaras Strait Wind Power Project (under Triconti Southwind Corporation) and Guimaras Strait II Wind Power Project under (Jet Stream Windkraft Corporation) were among the first awarded Offshore Wind Energy Service Contracts by the Department of Energy.

With a combined initial investment cost of P221.6 billion, the two projects will operate offshore in Negros Occidental and Iloilo Province and will have a total target capacity of 1.2 GW.

The projects are being undertaken in partnership with Sea Wind Holdings AG (Seawind), a Liechtenstein-based developer. Together, the Triconti-Seawind partnership is currently developing a total of over 1.65 GW of offshore wind capacity in Luzon and the Visayas.

Huge impacts

The said projects are expected to engender huge economic impacts for Filipinos and projected to generate 3,600 direct and indirect jobs.

Aside from the demand for local labor, the project will boost economic activity in Negros and Iloilo because of the possible development of eco-tourism.