Bong Go leads Typhoon Egay recovery efforts in Negros Occidental

Senator Christopher "Bong” Go coordinated with the local governments of Ilog, Candoni, and Hinoba-an, Negros Occidental, to help Typhoon Egay victims recover and rebuild their lives, homes and livelihoods on Tuesday, 13 February.

Go's Malasakit Team held relief activities at the Municipal Social Welfare and Development offices in Ilog, Candoni, and Hinoba-an Municipal Hall. A total of 28 typhoon victims received snacks, grocery packs, vitamins, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball.

Meanwhile, through Go's initiative, the National Housing Authority extended emergency housing assistance to qualified beneficiaries to help them further rebuild.

“Bibigyan po kayo ng NHA ng (housing) assistance, pambili po ito ng kagamitan ng housing materials tulad ng pako o yero para sa pagpapatayo ng inyong bahay,” Go explained.

“Itong programa ng NHA ay isinulong ko noon at patuloy na sinusuportahang maimplementa ngayon upang mas marami pang mga biktima ng sakuna ang makapagpatayo ng maayos na bahay at makabangon muli mula sa trahedya,” he added.

The lawmaker then underscored the need for better disaster resilience and recovery mechanisms as he highlighted his proposed bill, Senate Bill No. 188, which seeks to establish the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR). The proposed measure aims to create a new Cabinet-level department focusing on holistic approaches to enhance disaster preparedness.

The senator added that the DDR should concentrate on three significant areas: disaster risk reduction, disaster preparedness and response, and recovery and better building progress.

“Ito pong Department of Disaster Resilience, hindi po ako titigil na isulong po ito na magkaroon po tayo ng isang Cabinet secretary-level na departamento na para po sa mga disaster-related (issues). Halimbawa po bago dumating ang bagyo, mayroon na pong departamentong nakatutok. Preposition of goods, coordination with LGUs, ilikas ang mga kababayan natin sa ligtas na lugar, at pag-alis po ng bagyo, pagtapos ng lindol o pagputok ng bulkan, restoration of normalcy kaagad at rehabilitation efforts,” explained Go previously.

“Hindi lang coordinating council o task force. Dapat may departamentong nakatutok para tuluy-tuloy po at may continuity ang efforts upang tulungan sila makabangon kahit na magpalit ang administrasyon,” he added.

As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go mentioned a Malasakit Center at Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital in Bacolod City, offering government medical assistance for those in need.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. This one-stop shop aims to support underprivileged patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount.

According to DOH, the Malasakit Centers program has benefitted more or less ten million Filipinos, with 159 Malasakit Centers established nationwide.

He then shared that Super Health Centers will be established in 31 key areas in Negros Occidental. A Super Health Center is designed to prioritize primary care, consultations, and early detection of health issues. It aims to fortify the healthcare sector, especially in underserved communities.

Through the collective efforts of the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of over 700 Super Health Centers nationwide.

Go likewise principally sponsored RA 11564, which led to the establishing of the Bacolod City General Hospital. This law was officially signed by former president Rodrigo Duterte in 2021.

Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, aims to deliver enhanced public service to the province as he supported the construction of a revetment, multi-purpose public facilities, and several road maintenance initiatives in Bacolod City and the construction of a multi-purpose building and concreting of a local road in the town of Don Salvador Benedicto.

Other initiatives Go pushed for include constructing multi-purpose buildings in Calatrava and Himamaylan City, road maintenance in Bago City, and constructing a new infectious diseases wing at the Teresita L. Jalandoni Provincial Hospital in Silay City.