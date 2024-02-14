Red tide detected in VisMin areas

Shellfish harvested from some areas of Visayas and Mindanao tested positive for parasitic shellfish poisoning or toxic red tide.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources reported on Tuesday that shellfish collected and tested from the coastal waters of Milagros in Masbate; coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol; San Pedro Bay in Samar and Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar; Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur; Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur; and coastal waters of San Benito in Surigao del Norte are positive for red tide.

All types of Acetes sp. or alamang collected in the mentioned areas are also not safe for human consumption.

The BFAR urged the public not to harvest, sell, buy, or eat the said aquaculture products harvested in the infected areas.

Fish, squid, shrimp, and crabs in these areas, on the other hand, are safe for eating provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs, including gills and intestines, are removed before cooking.