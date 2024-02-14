El Niño affected areas down to 41

The latest assessment by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration showed that a total of 41 provinces were currently affected by the El Niño phenomenon.

The provinces experiencing dry conditions are Batangas, Laguna, Masbate, Oriental Mindoro, Antique, Biliran, Capiz, Cebu, Eastern Samar, Guimaras, Iloilo, Leyte, Negros Oriental, Samar Lanao del Norte, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

PAGASA defines a dry condition as two consecutive months of below normal rainfall — a 21 percent to 60 percent reduction from the average — observed in the area.

Dry spells, on the other hand, are now being experienced in the provinces of Abra, Aurora, Bataan, Isabela, Occidental Mindoro, Quirino, Rizal, Zambales, Negros Occidental and Metro Manila.

A dry spell means three consecutive months of below normal rainfall — a 21 percent to 60 percent reduction from the average — or two consecutive months of way below normal rainfall conditions — more than 60 percent reduction from average — observed in an area.

Meanwhile, a drought is creeping into the provinces of Apayao, Benguet, Cagayan, Cavite, Ifugao, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Kalinga, La Union, Mountain Province, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, Palawan and Pangasinan.

A drought is three consecutive months of way below normal rainfall — more than 60 percent reduction from average — or five consecutive months of below normal rainfall, a 21 to 60 percent reduction from the average rainfall.

According to PAGASA, the number of provinces affected by El Niño declined from the 21 January 2024 assessment, where 50 provinces were recorded.