Valentine's Day at BuCor: Family visits allowed; no overnight stays

“Kiss sabay hug, “ this will be the theme of today’s celebration of Valentine's Day at the Bureau of Corrections as it continue to implement its policy of no conjugal overnight visit in all of its operating prison and penal farms.

However, BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. said the usual family visits will be allowed as long as the visitors will go home after their get-together.

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, Catapang also allows PDLs from the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong City to visit their incarcerated loved ones at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City. They will be ferried by buses to be provided by the bureau to and from CIW.

Meanwhile, the CIW celebrates its 93rd founding anniversary with the theme, “Empowering People, Improving Lives Towards Building a Law Abiding and Productive Community.”

According to CIW Acting Superintendent, Atty. Daisy Sevilla-Castillote, the highlight of today’s event include the formal launching of the CIW Cashless System; inauguration of their new administrative building; distribution of food packs, hygiene kits, and medicines to be led by Catapang.