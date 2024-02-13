UN envoy engages Valenzuela youth in dialogue

Valenzuela City Mayor Wes Gatchalian welcomed the visiting United Nations Assistant Secretary-General (ASG) for Youth Affairs, Dr. Felipe Paullier, on 12 February 2024.

Dr. Paullier's mission to the Philippines aimed to engage in a dialogue with the vibrant youth of Valenzuela City, showcasing their remarkable contributions to various critical issues such as climate change, mental health, and child protection.

The objective of the meeting was to meet with children and youth from urban communities who have participated in UNICEF and UNFPA programs, enhancing their capacities to address issues related to violence against women and children (VAWC), sexual orientation, gender identity and expression (SOGIE), mental health, climate change, unintended pregnancy, and other challenges faced by young people.

Key messages delivered during the dialogue included the active creation of opportunities for LGBTQIA+ youth and sexually exploited girls in low-income communities, the importance of recognizing youth from vulnerable communities as powerful agents of change, and the feasibility and impact of participatory action involving children in local governments.

Discussions of the participants highlighted the engagement of young people from urban communities in youth empowerment programs of United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). In Valenzuela City, youth were trained under the Young Heroes Initiative, collaborating on advocacy plans for child protection. Additionally, UNFPA engaged with adolescent girls from Navotas City in learning sessions focusing on human rights, gender-based violence prevention, SOGIE, and adolescent sexual and reproductive health.

In his message, Dr. Paullier said, "We do think that our team’s first step is to be at the local level, because we have the mandate at the international level but it is very important for us to link this to the local level, to learn and to listen about what is happening here, it is our priority to know what are the needs of the youth, because we need to understand the diversity of different sectors, and I hope this dialogue becomes fruitful."

Participants included children and adolescents from various networks such as the Secretariat of the Local Council for the Protection of Children - Valenzuela Child Protection Center, and community youth leaders from Navotas City and Malabon City who serve as facilitators for learning sessions on Comprehensive Sexuality Education.

Also present during the event were UNICEF Philippines Child Protection Officer Mr. Ramil Anton Villafranca, UNICEF DRR Officer Ms. Kamille Ruiz, UNFPA Adolescent and Youth Specialist Ms. Yoonyoung Lee, UNFPA HIV Analyst Ms. Merceditas Apilado, Head of Youth 2030 Secretariat Ms. Sudha Balakrishnan, and other city officials.