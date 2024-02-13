Go bolsters healthcare services at grassroots

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, personally inspected the Super Health Center in Taytay, Rizal, last Sunday following his inspection of the Taytay Sports Complex.

During his visit, Go was accompanied by Governor Nina Ynares, Vice Governor Reynaldo “Junrey” San Juan, Mayor Allan de Leon, Vice Mayor Pia Cabral and Taytay councilors.

This Super Health Center is set to bring primary healthcare services closer to the residents of Taytay and its neighboring areas, emphasizing early disease detection by providing medical consultations and basic healthcare services, especially in communities needing adequate medical facilities.

Go underscored the importance of the Super Health Center in improving the accessibility of quality healthcare services.

The Super Health Center is a healthcare facility equipped with adequate medical equipment and staffed by qualified healthcare professionals. It aims to serve as a primary care provider for the community, focusing on mitigating diseases before they escalate into more severe health issues.

The center will offer various services, including database management, outpatient care, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and an ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine, making remote patient diagnosis and treatment possible.

Furthermore, free consultations at the Super Health Center will be facilitated through the collaborative efforts of DoH, led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, municipal health offices, local government units, and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation under its Konsulta program.