Deputy speaker urges Senate to provide definite timeframe for passage of Resolution of Both Houses 6

Deputy Speaker David Suarez urged the Senate on Tuesday to cease giving "mixed signals" and provide a "definitive" timeframe for the passage of the Resolution of Both Houses 6.

"When it comes to efficiency and productivity, undoubtedly, the House of Representatives is unquestionable there. Now, on the part of the Senate, you know it's a mix of signals (on finishing Charter reform)," Suarez said in a press conference at the House of Representatives.

The House leader was taking issue with Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senator Juan Edgardo Angara's divergent timetable on approval of RBH 6, which proposes amendments to certain economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

"Then there are other senators who say not to rush. So, we really can't hold on to a definitive timeline when it comes to how soon the Senate can act on RBH 6, that is why I am asking what is their timeline?" he said.

During the kickoff deliberations of RBH 6 last week, Zubiri said the Senate would not be badgered to take shortcuts in tackling the measure, a statement contrary to his January pronouncement that they will approve it before Congress goes on Holy Week break in March.

Angara, the head of the subcommittee tackling RBH 6, sang a different tune and said they are eyeing to wind up the deliberations on Charter change by October.

Angara said a plebiscite on the proposed constitutional reforms could be held synchronized with the 2025 mid-term elections as this would be cost-effective, a move that met strong opposition from the House.

House Majority Leader did not buy Angara's plan for fear that it would be more politicized since it will coincide with campaign fever and preparations for the mid-term election.

Last week, the Angara-led panel began its hearing on RBH 6, proposing amendments to economic provisions concerning public services, education, and the advertising industry, following a verbal sparring with members of the House, whom senators suspect being behind the push for a people's initiative to revamp the 37-year-old Charter.

Suarez pressed the Senate to act with dispatch in approving the proposed amendments, taking into account that the Philippines lags behind its neighbors in terms of luring foreign investments.

On Constitution Day Thursday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a strong interest in amending the "restrictive provisions of the Constitution, which limit foreign capital and hinder economic growth.

House leaders thanked Marcos for standing on his “clear and unequivocal” position, believed to clear the air between the House and the Senate, which has been locked in fierce debate over Cha-cha.