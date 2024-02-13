SNAPS

Committee on Culture and the Arts holds hearing about Manila Central Post Office fire

The Senate Committee on Culture and the Arts (Special Committee on the Rehabilitation of the Manila Central Post Office), joined with Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, Tourism, and Finance on Tuesday, 13 February, held a public hearing about the Fire Incident at the Manila Central Post Office by Senators Padilla and Cayetano, Restoration and Rehabilitation of the Manila Central Post Office by Senator Legarda, Investigation into the Conflagration of the Manila Central Post Office by Senator Tolentino, and Investigation on the Natural and Man-Made Disasters of Cultural Heritage Sites in the country by Senator Binay. Senator Loren Legarda presides over the inquiry.