MSU bombing ‘engineer’ identified

The Armed Forces of the Philippines confirmed on Monday that government forces killed a top personality involved in the Mindanao State University bombing in Marawi City on 3 December 2023.

The fatality was identified as Khadafi Mimbesa, alias “Engineer.”

AFP public affairs office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad told reporters that Mimbesa, reportedly an amir (commander) of the Dawlah Islamiyah terror group, was killed in a military operation in Lanao del Sur province last month.

Trinidad said Mimbesa’s identity was confirmed by a terrorist who surrendered identified as Khatab, a high-value individual in the DI-Maute Group.

He said Khatab gave initial information about the demise of Mimbesa and the whereabouts of others involved in the bombing to the Philippine Army’s 2nd Mechanized Brigade on 11 February.

Four people were killed in the terror attack during a Mass attended by students and faculty members at the MSU gymnasium.

“The decisive military operations also resulted in the recovery of nine high-powered firearms, one bandolier, four Baofeng radios, and one smartphone,” Trinidad said.

Meanwhile, AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. lauded the soldiers for their successful pursuit of those responsible for the MSU bombing.

Brawner appealed to the remnants of the group to surrender.

“Our troops will be relentless in the pursuit of those who seek to disturb the peace. Take this as an invitation and a call to surrender now and avoid the same fate as your dead comrades,” he said.