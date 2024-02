LATEST

Senator JV with Riders' clubs gather at People Power monument to rally against Cha-cha

Senator Joseph Victor 'JV' Ejercito with various motorcycle riders' clubs gather at the People Power monument after the Unity Ride against Cha-cha on Sunday, 11 February 2024. They also lobbying for Doble-Plaka Law, MC Taxi Law, and protection for delivery riders. | Photos by Analy Labor.