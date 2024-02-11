Project ‘Saving Ruby’ saves lives

Rotary Club of Makati has made headway in the Rotary world with its latest project, “Saving Ruby,” which involves saving the lives of two children from indigent families in a timely manner.

Launched in 2023 during the term of RC Makati immediate past president Michael Escaler and led by then Treasurer Tony Lopez and Dr. Andrew Prieto, head of Community Service B and Medical Missions, the project is focused on providing financial assistance for the treatment of children medically diagnosed by St. Luke’s Medical Center and certified as suffering from Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia.

The two children were deemed unable to survive without immediate chemotherapy treatment over a period of six months and follow up treatment for the next three years.

Financial aid commitment

The club has committed P400,000 for the treatment of each patient.

“Saving Ruby” is RC Makati’s single club, internally conceptualized and implemented project dedicated to saving children needing crucial medical treatment.

It is an outreach to the community as part of RC Makati’s stewardship of vast resources made available to the club. Rubies are precious like children’s lives and children battling serious blood (symbolized by rubies) disease need to be saved so they will have a future in the community.

Beneficiaries

During RC Makati’s last club luncheon meeting on 6 February two indigent beneficiaries were presented: Kylie Zoey Viray Allego, a two-year-old from San Andres Bukid, Manila, and Kalashnikov Lopez Carabaña, a seven-year-old from Barangay Krus na Ligas, Quezon City.

Dr. Benjamin Campomanes, chief medical officer at St. Luke’s Medical Center Quezon City and president of the SLMC Foundation, as well as Dr. Allan Racho, Pediatric Blood Disorder and Tumor Unit head at SLMC QC, were present during the meeting.

In addition to the ongoing treatment of Allego and Carabaña, director Neil Makasiar, current head of RC Makati Community Service B, approved treatment for a third child patient.

RC Makati president Bing Matoto turned over P400,000 to SLMC Foundation to begin the search for Saving Ruby’s third child beneficiary.

The Club has truly found “a gem of a project” in Saving Ruby, as RC Makati members continue to strive in making a difference in the lives of these young patients and their families.