'Jaworksi' stabs 3 in Tondo drinking bout

A namesake of local basketball legend stabbed three men in a drinking bout on Saturday night in Tondo, Manila. The suspect was identified as Jaworski Sermania.

His three victims were as tricycle drivers Ruel Tulibas, 28, single; Melvin Bitas, 33, married; and Gerald Vacunawa, 35, married, who are residents of Masinop Street in Tondo.

The MPD PS-2 report indicated that on 10 February 2024 at 9:45 p.m., the victims were having a drinking session in front of their house when suddenly the suspect confronted them and they have a heated argument.

Then, without any hesitation the suspect immediately pulled out a bladed weapon (balisong) and stabbed the first victim on the back of his head which resulted to the latter to sustain injuries.

The two other victims tried to snatched the bladed weapon from the suspect; however, the suspect managed to stab them resulting to their injuries.

After that, the victims immediately ran away to the scene and shouting for help to the nearby bystanders but the suspect continued chasing the victims and shouting at the top of his voice.

The responding barangay officials of Barangay 42, upon seeing the commotion, immediately apprehended the suspect and grabbed from him the bladed weapon used in the commission of the crime.

The victims. meanwhile, were rushed to Gat Andres Memorial Medical Center for medical treatment.

The suspect is presently detained at the MPD-PS 2, who will be charged for frustrated homicide at the Manila City Porsecutors Office.