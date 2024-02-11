Elderly woman found dead at Quiapo sidewalk stall

A 70-year-old woman sidewalk vendor was found dead while sitting in her monoblock chair in front of her stalls on Saturday afternoon in Quiapo, Manila.

Barbosa Police identified the victim as Jopra Domingo, alyas Joan, who resided along Quezon Blvd., in Brgy 391, Quiapo, Manila.

She was discovered lifeless by a fellow sidewalk vendor at 3:40 p.m., 10 February 2024, in front of EF Shea General Merchandise in Quiapo, Manila, who called on the police.

Based on information gathered, the victim was last seen alive sitting on her monoblock chair. The victim was discovered lifeless while still sitting on the said chair. Furthermore, it revealed that the victim was suffering from a lingering illness.

The body was brought to a funeral parlor for autopsy.