Wood Dragon brings opportunity, optimism

While President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. underlined the endless possibilities available to Filipinos, Vice President Sara Duterte highlighted the need for an open heart in their separate messages to mark yesterday’s start of the Chinese Year of the Wooden Dragon.

Marcos expressed optimism that celebrating the Chinese tradition would take the Philippines to greater heights.

In his message, the President urged Filipinos to embrace “the spirited heartbeat of the dragon’s realm, hoping that it would bring good fortune and prosperity.”

“The limitless horizon of this Year of the Dragon brings endless possibilities,” Marcos said.

Duterte, meanwhile, urged Filipinos to “embrace the vibrant energy of the Year of the Wood Dragon.”

“Face this fresh chapter with optimism and open hearts, ready to embrace the infinite possibilities that lie ahead,” the Vice President said in her message.

Overflowing opportunity

“This occasion brims with infinite opportunities as we gather to pay homage to the heritage of the dragon, a timeless symbol of power, wisdom, and courage,” Marcos said.

He urged Filipinos to reflect on the country’s accomplishments last year and “cherish the triumphs that elevated our spirits and nourished our souls.”

He hoped the victories in 2023 would rekindle enthusiasm for uplifting and steering the country to greater heights.

Have a firm commitment and resolve to transform dreams into reality, the President exhorted Filipinos.

“As the vibrant colors of lanterns illuminate the sky and the rhythmic beats of drums fill the air, a new chapter unfolds before us,” he added.

He maintained, “As one diverse yet united community, may we immerse ourselves in the richness of our cultural identity and lay the groundwork for a more peaceful, harmonious and progressive Philippines.”

Power, might, influence

The Lunar New Year, which is celebrated by Chinese communities around the world, ushers in the Year of the Dragon, which, in the Chinese zodiac, signifies power, might, and imperial influence.

The Chinese New Year is popularly celebrated with traditional lion and dragon dances, fireworks, and red and gold decor for good luck.

In the Philippines, the Filipino-Chinese community celebrates the Lunar New Year in Binondo — the world’s oldest Chinatown acknowledged in 1954 as the permanent settlement of Chinese immigrants during the Spanish colonial period.

Emulate dragon’s qualities

“As the legend goes, the dragon is a symbol of good fortune and abundance, embodying strength, bravery, and triumph. Let us channel its remarkable qualities to conquer any obstacles that come our way and pursue our wildest dreams,” Vice President Duterte said.

She urged Filipinos to gather their loved ones, exchange heartfelt blessings, and revel in the enchanting festivities.

“Immerse yourself in the timeless traditions that have been passed down for generations,” she said.

“With the spirited essence of the wood dragon, I extend my wish for boundless success in all aspects of your lives,” Duterte said.