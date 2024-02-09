Legarda, Belmonte join forces to aid 1,400 QC residents

Senate President Pro Tempore Senator Loren Legarda and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte teamed up in providing P30 million to around 1,400 Quezon City residents through the Department of Labor and Employment's Kabuhayan program.

Belmonte accompanied Legarda at the Amoranto Sports Complex on Thursday, where 1,100 beneficiaries received 13 sacks of rice weighing 25 kilos each in the amount of P20,000.

In addition, 300 beneficiaries were awarded a set of high-speed sewing and edging machines in the amount of P30,000.

"Lubos kaming naniniwala na ang aming iniabot ay makatutulong upang makadagdag sa kabuhayan ng ating mga kababayang nangangailangan nito," Legarda said.

"With our livelihood assistance, we give them an opportunity to help them dig themselves out of the hole caused by poverty," she added.

Beneficiaries identified by the Quezon City local government unit include displaced workers, housewives, vendors, senior citizens, tricycle drivers, and persons with disabilities.

"Isang karangalan na makatulong sa ating mga kababayan, sapagkat nagagampanan natin ang ating trabaho na itaguyod ang pamumuhay ng bawat Pilipino," asserted Legarda.

"Maasahan niyo na kami ay patuloy na magsusulong ng mga batas na makatutulong sa pag-angat ng ating bansa sa pagiging maunlad, mapayapa, at demokratikong pamumuhay."

It is the latest in Legarda's initiatives to help the urban poor in Quezon City, with the veteran legislator awarding millions of pesos over the past year through the DOLE and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) programs.