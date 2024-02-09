2-month-old boy, 3-year-old girl alive from Davao de Oro landslide; death toll now 15

Three days after the landslide, disaster officials continued on Friday rescue operations, saving as many lives as they could, where they rescued miraculously alive children—a two-month-old boy and a three-year-old girl—trapped in rubble in Davao de Oro.

“According to the statement of [the] PRC (Philippine Red Cross), the child who was rescued was three years old. The consolidation of reports/data is ongoing and will go through the validation process,” National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council information officer Easha Mariano told the DAILY TRIBUNE.

The female child, who had been rescued during a search and retrieval operation, or SRR, was among over 100 people missing after the rain-induced landslide hit the mining village on Tuesday night.

According to provincial disaster official Edward Macipili, she was found as rescuers used their bare hands and shovels to look for survivors in the hard-hit area.

“It’s a miracle,” he said to Agence France-Presse. “That gives hope to the rescuers. A child’s resilience is usually less than that of adults, yet the child survived.”

A video of a rescuer carrying the crying and mud-covered child was circulated online.

Macapili added: “We can see in the social media posts that the child did not have any visible injuries.

In an update on the same day, the PRC reported that there was also a two-month-old boy rescued alive.

The two rescued children were taken to the Doctors Community Hospital in Mawab by the PRC Emergency Medical Services team.

Death toll now at 15

According to the Maco local government unit's latest disaster update as of 12 PM on Friday, the number of fatalities is now at 15, whose names are for validation, 31 are reported injured, and 110 are reported to be allegedly missing.

Based on NDRRMC’s late situation report issued on Thursday at 8 PM, a total of 1,250 families, or 5,227 people, were affected.

Meanwhile, a total of 62 damaged houses were reported in Davao de Oro, where classes and work were suspended.

The landslide happened in Brgy. Masara, the town of Maco, where two buses were buried due to a rain-induced landslide precipitated by the effects of the shear line and trough of the low-pressure area.

Apex Mining, the country's gold mine operator, earlier said the landslide struck outside the mining village, where the vehicles waited for workers to finish shifts.

The villages of Masara, Mainit, Elizalde, Tagbaros, and Panibasan, and all of Maco municipalities, were immediately given an evacuation order.

The Davao Region has been impounded by rains due to the combined effects of the northeast monsoon and the LPA trough.

Continued SRR operations conducted by provincial and municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices, the Bureau of Fire Protection, the Philippine Army, DavNor 911, and the Apex Mining Rescue Team are ongoing.