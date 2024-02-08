'Sa akin ang huling halakhak' — Mayor Abby

Makati City Mayor Abby Binay in her latest Facebook post caught the attention of the public particularly the residents of the 10 EMBO’s whose political jurisdiction was awarded by the Supreme Court to Taguig City in a long drawn legal battle.

“Note to self: They started it, you will finish it. Kapit lang. Let's go to the exciting part. #ProudMakatizen,” posted Mayor Abby on the FB page of the city.

In a somewhat poetic post, the lady mayor also said, “People have hurt me, kicked me to the curb and tried their best to put me down. I cry myself to sleep and ask why are there people like them but I always get up and keep going. I know that tomorrow things will be better. I know that these hardships will only make me stronger. I know I will end up on top laughing. Sa akin ang huling halakhak.”

The said post elicited various reactions of support telling the mayor that they will support her all the way.

” With you every step of the way! Commented Vice Mayor Monique Lagdameo in the said post of the mayor.”

The post also got 4,700 likes and many more comments that seemed to be the one being awaited by the residents of EMBO’s whose Yellow Card (health card) has been rendered ineffective starting 1 January 2021 due to the transition from Makati to Taguig City.

Early on, Mayor Abby has given herself until March this year to decide whether she will pursue other political paths or run in the 2025 elections as mayor of Taguig City, where the 10 barangays previously under Makati’s second district were transferred.

Binay said that she is still waiting for a “sign,” as she considered herself “lucky” for having a lot of options.

“Wala pa ring sign, wala pa eh, I’m giving myself until March, I have to decide by then. Kaya sinasabi ko palagi na ako siguro maswerte kasi marami akong options eh (I’m still waiting for a sign and giving myself until March before I decide. I always consider myself lucky because I have many options),” Binay told reporters.

“I can go national, I can run for Congress, I can run for the Senate, I can run for mayor, I can decide not to run diba, I can become a full time wife, I can study. So ma-swerte ako na may ganung options, kaya medyo mahirap mamili kung ano yung magiging o yung tatahakin nating landas (So I’m lucky because I have a range of options, making it hard to decide what to do next.),” she added.